Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,162,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,703,794 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,734.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

