Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 59,365 shares.The stock last traded at $9.63 and had previously closed at $9.02.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

