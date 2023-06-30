Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 92,565 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $123.46 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.