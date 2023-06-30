Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 122,807 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,807 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.13% of StoneX Group worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $106.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.