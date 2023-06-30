Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $24,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $179.03 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

