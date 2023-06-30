1,344,583 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,090,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.43% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $2.63 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Juan Graham sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $30,327.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,700.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.