ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.04 and a 1 year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

