197 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW opened at $782.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $695.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.63 and a 12 month high of $782.83.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

