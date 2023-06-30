Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,493,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,698,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after buying an additional 583,057 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

