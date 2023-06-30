Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 349.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

