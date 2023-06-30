Xponance Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after buying an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $234.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

