Xponance Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.