Xponance Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

