Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $313.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

