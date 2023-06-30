Xponance Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $194.85 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.53 and a 52-week high of $195.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.