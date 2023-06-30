Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,648 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 526,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,413,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

