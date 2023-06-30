Xponance Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

