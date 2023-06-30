Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

