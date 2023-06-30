Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after buying an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

