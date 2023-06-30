Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,478 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

