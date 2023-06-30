ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.92 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

