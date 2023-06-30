Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.07% of Beyond Meat worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $75,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $164,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.