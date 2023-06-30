ETF Managers Group LLC Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $375.75 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

