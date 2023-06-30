Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

