GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 536 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average of $180.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

