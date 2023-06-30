Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

