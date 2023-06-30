GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

