GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $112,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after buying an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of URI opened at $435.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.39 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.