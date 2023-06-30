GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $98,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,607,069 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

