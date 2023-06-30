ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.19 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

