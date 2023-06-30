ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

