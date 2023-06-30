ETF Managers Group LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

