GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,937 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHP opened at $52.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

