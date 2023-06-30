GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,488 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 451,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

LUV opened at $35.95 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

