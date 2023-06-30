GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $116,000 in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REZ. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $262,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $72.87 on Friday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $648.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

