Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 3,170.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Brera Trading Up 3.8 %

Brera stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Brera has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

