Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 150 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $324.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $326.86.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

