Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $32,156.25 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $363,869.67.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $86.81 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

