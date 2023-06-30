GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.
Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
