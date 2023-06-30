Northway Financial (NWYF) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Free Report) is one of 277 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Northway Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northway Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A 33.75 Northway Financial Competitors $3.89 billion $868.98 million 259.51

Northway Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Northway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northway Financial Competitors 1112 2985 3029 7 2.27

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northway Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 335.20%. Given Northway Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northway Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Northway Financial Competitors 34.61% 9.53% 0.89%

Summary

Northway Financial peers beat Northway Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

