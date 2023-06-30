GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,146 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after buying an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after buying an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.