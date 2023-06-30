GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

