GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $63.80 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

