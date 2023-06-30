RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFAC. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. RF Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Featured Stories

