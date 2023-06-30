Critical Analysis: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Allied Resources.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.02 $476.48 million $2.76 5.74 Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42% Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Allied Resources

(Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

