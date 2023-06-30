GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.