Financial Review: Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) are both consumer services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -16.77% -0.69% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A $0.29 13.39 Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.12 -$42.06 million ($1.45) -0.69

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform. It operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, Europa FM, etc. brands. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

