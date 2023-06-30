Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $255.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

