Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 67,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

