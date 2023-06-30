Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.